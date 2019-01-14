FOXBOROUGH, MA (WFSB) - The New England Patriots are headed to their 8th straight AFC Championship game.
The pats defused the Los Angeles Chargers 42-28.
Channel 3's Elliott Polakoff was in Foxborough to speak with Connecticut fans who witnessed the action.
No one had a bigger game for Pats Nation than running back Sony Michel.
The rookie end for 129 yards on the ground and had three touchdowns in just the first half.
"I just had to be patient," Michel said. "I keep saying it: Offensive line did a great job, had a great week of preparation. I just had to be patient and let things develop. And that's what happened."
The Patriots will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
A win there punches their tickets to the big game on Feb. 3, which airs on Channel 3.
