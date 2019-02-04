ATLANTA, GA (WFSB) - Monday evening, the City of Atlanta was a much quieter place than it was only 24 hours earlier.
Many New England Patriots fans flew home while others stuck around to enjoy the city for another day.
A day later, they were no less fired up about the Pats' big win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.
"Oh my goodness. It was the best game ever," said Tamara McCoy, a Patriots fan. "It was worth it coming down here for that. We knew it was going to happen anyways.”
The Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl title on Sunday night. The game may have been the lowest scoring Super Bowl ever, but that didn't matter to the fans who love quarterback Tom Brady and his teammates.
“Pats baby go Pats," said Reid Stevens, a Patriots fan. "They did it. And we’re not done yet."
"It was amazing," said David Walker, also a Patriots fan. "Great defensive game and they pulled it out as they normally do. It was incredible.”
Monday, fans still left in Atlanta said they wanted to commemorate their visit by heading to NFL pop-up shops located throughout downtown.
Super Bowl merchandise was 50 percent off on Monday.
While fans shopped, city employees cleaned up.
With about 1 million visitors in town for the weekend, they said there was a lot of work to get things back in order.
“We’ve just been hanging out doing a lot of the Super Bowl stuff," Stevens said. "[We] hit a few restaurants and had a great time.”
"Oh it’s been great," Walker said. "The hospitality has been awesome. The stadium was amazing. Just incredible. An experience of a lifetime.”
The final score from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was Pats 13, Rams 3.
