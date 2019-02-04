ATLANTA, GA (WFSB) - The New England Patriots grabbed the Los Angeles Rams by the horns in the fourth quarter and won Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.
The Pats drew first blood early in the second quarter.
Stephen Gostkowski scored the lone 42 yard field goal for the Pats.
New England suffered a defensive loss in the third quarter when safety Patrick Chung left the game with an arm injury.
The Rams scored late in the third to tie the game at 3.
Sony Michel helped the Patriots retake the lead about halfway through the fourth with a rushing touchdown. The extra point was also good.
Late in the fourth quarter, New England notched another field goal to push the lead to 13-3.
That proved to be the nail in the coffin and gave the Pats their sixth Super Bowl ring.
Julian Edelman earned MVP honors.
The game also marked the franchise's 3rd straight Super Bowl appearance and 9th since 2002.
Channel 3 was the station for the game.
A victory parade is scheduled for Tuesday in Boston at 11 a.m., according to Mayor Marty Walsh.
LET’S GO!!!!Congratulations on another Super Bowl championship @Patriots!! Fire up the duck boats @CityOfBoston! We will see you at the #SBLIII parade Tuesday at 11:00am! Check here for updates: https://t.co/CFTRtQrh4l— Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) February 4, 2019
Pregame
Gladys Knight sung the National Anthem ahead of the game.
The NFL announced last month that the Empress of Soul would deliver the anthem as part of the pregame festivities at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Kick off followed at 6:30 p.m. on Channel 3.
Jim Nantz and former quarterback Tony Romo called the game for CBS.
The halftime show
Super Bowl LIII's halftime show featured Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi.
Adam Levine sung a chorus of the group's hits, including Harder to Breathe and Moves Like Jagger, alongside Scott and Big Boi.
Game history
Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady started in his 9th Super Bowl at the age of 41. Coach Bill Belichick has been there for every one of them.
It was the same Rams franchise through which Brady received his first taste of the big game. The Patriots, who were widely considered to be the underdogs, bested the then St. Louis Rams, 20-17, back in 2002.
Since then, they've been on all ends of the spectrum, including being defeated as the favorites and completing astonishing comeback wins.
Post game
Channel 3's Erin Connolly has been down in Atlanta all week. She scoped things out from the fan perspective.
Back in Connecticut, Joe Zone has been Channel 3's point man both during and after the game.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Super Bowl LIII.
(1) comment
Nope! No football for me and my children. We read books, played educational games, and we discussed the lack of diversity and racism that we have to endure on a daily basis. Football needs more African American, Latino, Middle Eastern and Asian players. I refuse to support a racist organization.
#Warren/Harris2020 #HillaryisMYPresident #I'mStillWithHer #neverdrumpf #resist #impeach
