CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- Two more professional golfers have committed to this year’s Travelers Championship.

The championship team announced on Wednesday that Paul Casey and Jason Day have committed to the tournament, slated to be held in June.

“Paul and Jason have both played well at our tournament over the years, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them near the top of the leaderboard again this year,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube.

Jason Day is a 12-time winner on the PGA TOUR, including his victory at the 2015 PGA Championship for his first major title.

Day’s best finish in six previous starts at TPC River Highlands was a tie for eighth in 2019.

This will be Paul Casey’s seventh consecutive appearance at TPC River Highlands.

He lost in a playoff to Bubba Watson in 2015, tied for second in 2018, and was T5 in 2017 and 2019.

“We always strive to have the best players from around the world in the field, which helps the event achieve its ultimate goal of generating significant funds for charity,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “Paul and Jason have established themselves as two of the biggest names in golf, and they add even more competition to a strong group of players who have already committed to play at TPC River Highlands.”

Casey and Day join Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Marc Leishman, Justin Rose and defending champion Dustin Johnson in the field for this year’s championship.

Travelers Championship will be held at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell from June 21 to 27.

Brooks Koepka commits to play in the 2021 Travelers Championship A former two-time U.S. Open champion has committed to play in the Travelers Championship.

For details and ticket information, click here.