Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Camp rebuilds after fire

ASHFORD, Ct. (WFSB) - After a fire destroyed a vital building at the Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in the winter of 2020, the camp is rebuilding bigger than ever.
Dannie Pink, a former camper, said "My heart was completely broken when I first got the news.” when she first learned of the fire.
Staffers and supporters broke ground on Aug. 18 for the multi-million dollar building, that is designed to enhance the lives of the 1,000 campers, many who live with debilitating diseases.
“The grief that we felt that night on February 12th, it just so quickly changed to gratitude for our community,” said Hilary Axtmayer, Chief Program Officer.
With days, millions of dollars were raised to rebuild a lager structure that will meet the future needs of the camp.
Axtmayer said, “Its an expanded floor plan we’re going to have more space, for all of our programs in the space and most of importantly all accessible.”
Thankfully, firefighter were able to save other nearby buildings.
Construction of the new building will begin this fall.
“I think its going to be more awesome for the kids that are going to experience the new building,” said Pink.
You can learn more about the organization here.
