TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) – The second wave of the coronavirus is making for a bitter winter on the health and business fronts.
Channel 3 is digging deeper, looking at the impact the pause on sports is having on athletes and businesses.
The sports dome in Tolland would be a refuge on a cold November night. It provides shelter and warmth for athletes.
On a typical night, the place would be full of teams practicing, but now it’s empty.
Winter was a time when Star Hill Family Athletic Center would book all types of sports leagues.
“Soccer, flag football, field hockey, volleyball, and basketball,” said Mike Smida, owner of Star Hill Family Athletic Center.
Owner Mike Smida is listing all of the events that have been put on hold.
“It’s absolutely devastating. When you add this to the fourteen weeks that we were closed from March until the end of June, it’s the type of businesses that might not survive,” Smida said.
The decision to pause all youth sports extends to schools, recreational, and private leagues.
Mark Garcia and Tyler King play for the Vernon Vipers. They got in eight games before the season stopped.
“I thought we were going to get three in, maybe,” Garcia said.
Now, instead of games or practices, workouts with groups of four or less are the last resort for athletes.
“I think it’s fun though because we can come here and chill and run routes and all that,” King said.
That positivity isn’t being felt on the business side because without the leagues, the dome is empty.
“There’s nothing we want more than to do this right and to minimize exposure to any of our customers,” Smida said.
Star Hill staggered start times for games, put limits on spectators and have sanitizer and disinfectants throughout.
When the month started, Smida was encouraged as Governor Ned Lamont tried to keep certain games going, as long as everyone was wearing masks.
Two weeks later, sports were put on pause with the governor saying sports or the activities surrounding it, played a role in outbreaks, school closures, and hundreds of teachers quarantining.
“I really would like to see the mask policy that was implemented a couple of weeks ago play out. It would be really nice to see the data before the next step is taken,” Smida said.
That step was taken, and it will be in effect through January 29. Because so much revenue is being lost, the owners have to get creative with how to responsibly fill the athletic bubble.
They say they’re going to focus on small group trainings and the pool and gym offerings.
