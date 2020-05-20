PAWCATUCK, CT (WFSB) – The owner of a barbershop in Pawcatuck is defying the governor’s order by deciding to reopen for business on Wednesday.
Cat Thibodeau, who owns and runs Modern Barber and Shave had no shortage of customers.
She says she’s spent several weeks getting ready for opening and was disappointed Governor Ned Lamont pushed back the date to June 1 earlier this week.
Lamont says he made the change after talking to local business owners who felt under prepared, but Thibodeau says she feels that shouldn’t stop her from being able to welcome back customers.
“I’ve got a full day booked today and I’m booked until June, and more people are calling every minute to try and book in,” Thibodeau said.
Thibodeau said she is taking extra precautions to ensure customers are safe.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Ledge Light Health District, which oversees businesses in Stonington, tweeted that it will order the closure of any businesses that violate Lamont’s executive order.
