NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A 3-year-old boy was injured after being hit by a car in New Haven over the weekend.
Police said it happened Saturday around 6 p.m. on Cassius Street between Cedar Street and Howard Avenue.
It all started with an altercation that turned physical among some adult women.
One group left in a car, drove around the block, and then returned to the area and drove onto the sidewalk toward the other group of women.
The car ended up hitting the child and then driving away.
The boy was taken to the hospital and remains in stable condition.
Anyone with information should contact New Haven police at 203-946-6316.
