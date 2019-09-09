WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A 12-year-old boy called 911 after hearing a burglar in his home Monday night.
Police responded to North Quaker Lane after the boy reported hearing someone rummaging through cabinets and drawers in his home.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a neighborhood resident has confronted a man who had burglarized a second home on Auburn Road.
The resident had pinned him to the ground while he was trying to flee.
Officers were able to take the suspect, later identified as Andrew Harris, into custody.
Other officers remained at the home on North Quaker Lane to ensure the boy’s home was cleared.
Harris, who was believed to be under the influence of narcotics, took a backpack from the first home.
West Hartford police believe Harris acted alone.
The neighbor that pinned him to the ground suffered minor injuries.
Harris was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, risk of injury, and sixth-degree larceny.
He is being held on bond.
