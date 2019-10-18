GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A 10-year-old boy has been found safe after getting lost on a trail in Glastonbury for about an hour on Friday.
Police said emergency responders were called to Birch Mountain Road where the child was said to have gone missing while hiking on a wooded trail.
The boy had been hiking with his family and had wandered too far ahead.
Over 20 rescuers responded in an effort to search for the boy.
About 45 minutes later, police said the boy was found on the trail by firefighters.
