LEBANON, CT (WFSB) – A young man from Colchester was killed on Thursday evening after he crashed a truck into a rock wall in Lebanon, State Police said.
Michael Anselmo, 22, of 152 Lake Hayward Road, was killed while driving a Dodge Ram 1500 Quad Cab in the area of 223 Clubhouse Road at the intersection of Bascom Road around 11:45 p.m.
Police said that Anselmo was traveling around a right turn when he over corrected, slid off the roadway, and struck a rock wall.
The truck rolled over after striking the rock wall and Anselmo was trapped in the vehicle.
Lebanon Fire extricated Anselmo and he was transported by an ambulance to Windham Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
He was pronounced dead around 12:45 a.m. on Friday morning by Doctors at Windham Hospital.
Anselmo was not wearing a seat belt, according to Police.
Next of kin has been notified.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Loiler with Troop K at 860-465-5400
