NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A 9-year-old boy was injured during a shooting in New Haven on Tuesday evening.
The shooting was reported just before 7 p.m. in the area of Foote Street and Ashmun Street.
According to police, the boy was a passenger in a car that was hit by gunfire.
He was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital by a private car.
Police said his injuries are described as non-life threatening.
No other details were released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.