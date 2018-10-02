MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – State Police said a 19-year-old woman died in a car crash in Mansfield on Tuesday.
Britney Wilson of Brooklyn was killed when the vehicle she was in crashed into a tree on Route 6 around 7:20 p.m.
Police said the driver, 21-year-old Tyler James Sorel of Brooklyn, was traveling westbound on Route 6 in the area of the Route 195 exit when the crash occurred.
Sorel lost control of a 2002 Chevrolet Impala and traveled off the left side of the highway.
The car struck a tree and came to rest in the center median.
An officer said Wilson was pronounced dead on scene.
Sorel sustained minor injuries and was transported to Windham Hospital.
According to Police, the highway was wet and heavy rain was coming down at the time of the crash.
Police are investigating how the crash happened.
Route 6 has since reopened.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Ferreira at 860-465-5400.
Check traffic updates here.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.