WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- An 18-year-old girl was killed in a rollover crash in Waterbury on Wednesday evening, police said.
Officers were called to Berkeley Avenue around 8:10 p.m. to reports of multiple people trapped in a vehicle.
According to police, an SUV struck a parked car and rolled over multiple times.
The driver was ejected and died from injuries sustained during the crash.
A 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old female were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash is currently under investigation.
