HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Hamden police are looking for a 12-year-old who tried to steal an elderly woman’s purse on Monday evening.
It happened around 7 p.m. at the Hamden Plaza on Dixwell Avenue.
Police said the woman was walking to a nearby bus stop when the 12-year-old black male knocked her to the ground while trying to steal her purse.
When two bystanders went to help the victim, the suspect fled.
He’s described as being short and thin and was seen getting away in a stolen Subaru that was being driven by another person.
Anyone with information should contact police at (203) 230-4055.
