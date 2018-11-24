An 81-year-old man was arrested for injuring a 76-year-old woman at a nursing home facility in Waterbury on Saturday night.
Waterbury Police responded to an assault call at the Autumn Lake Healthcare at Bucks Hill at 2817 North Main Street around 6 p.m. on Saturday evening.
Police arrested John Jensen for ‘a number of charges,’ police said including strangulation and criminal attempt at murder.
Police said the female victim was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital where she is listed in serious condition.
Police said they are working to determine the relationship between Jensen and the victim, but said they are familiar with one another.
Jensen was arrested and remains in police custody. Jensen's bond is set at $1 million.
When asked for a statement on the incident, the Autumn Lake Healthcare at Bucks Hill facility told Channel 3 they were unable to make a comment.
