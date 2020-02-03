HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A 92-year-old man was carjacked in Hamden on Saturday.
Officers responded to Warner Street where the man said he was in a rear parking lot, looking for scrap wood inside of dumpsters.
The victim was “flagged down” by two black males when one of them opened the driver’s side door of the victim’s car, grabbed the victim and threw him onto the ground.
The suspects got into the victim’s car and fled eastbound on Warren Street.
No injuries were reported.
Officers found the stolen car on Third Street on Sunday and are hoping to make an arrest soon.
The suspects were described as two black males, mid-teens, dressed in black colored clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden Police at 203-230-4030.
(1) comment
I bet when they catch these predators they will have long criminal histories going back to their youth and should have been taken off the streets long ago.
