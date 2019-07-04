WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man was arrested in connection to a stabbing in Waterford Thursday morning.
Police received a 911 call reporting that someone had been stabbed.
When officers arrived on scene, the unidentified victim was brought to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect, identified as 70-year-old David Luzietti of Waterford, was arrested for second degree assault.
He was held on a $100,000 bond and will appear in court on Friday.
Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
