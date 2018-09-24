ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - Ansonia Police said a man has died after his Honda sedan hit a building and two vehicles Sunday morning.
Police were dispatched to Main Street near Bridge Street around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The building that was hit is the Capital Apartments.
A man identified as 78-year-old Garrett Dalton was trapped inside the four door Honda sedan.
He was taken to the hospital where he died.
A black truck and a third vehicle were also involved in the incident.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.