BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A 50-year-old man has died after being hit by a train in Branford Thursday night.
It happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Tabor Lutheran Cemetery.
The man has not yet been identified.
No further details were released.
Amtrak police will be leading the investigation.
