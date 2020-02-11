BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- A 56-year-old man was killed in a crash in Bristol Tuesday morning.
The crash happened on Broad Street a little before 9:30 a.m.
Police said a car struck a utility pole.
The sole male occupant of the car was taken to the hospital where he died.
Police have not yet identified the man.
The crash, which remains under investigation, shut down the road for a while Tuesday morning but it has since reopened.
Anyone with information on the crash should contact police at 860-584-3030.
