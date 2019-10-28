CANTON, CT (WFSB) -- A 30-year-old man was killed in a one-car crash in Canton on Sunday.
Police said John Donofrio, of Barkhamsted, was killed in the crash.
A pick-up truck he was in crashed into a tree on Cherry Brook Road in Canton around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday.
Crews said he was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics.
Cherry Brook Road was closed for about 2 hours while crews cleared the scene.
Crews from New Hartford Volunteer Fire and EMS also responded.
The crash remains under investigation.
