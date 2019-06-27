HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A double shooting in Hartford has left a 30-year-old man dead, according to Lt. Paul Cicero.
The double shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening in the area of Winchester St.
Police were alerted by Shot Spotter of multiple rounds fired.
A man was located by officers with critical injuries.
According to Police, a second gunshot victim was brought to St. Francis Hospital by a private vehicle.
Winchester St. was closed, but has since reopened.
