OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) -- A 79-year-old man was killed in a crash in Old Lyme on Saturday.
Connecticut State Police said Old Lyme resident, John Leonard was killed when troopers said his car struck a wire guard rail and crashed down an embankment on Burr Road at 7 a.m.
Troopers said Leonard’s car struck several trees and came to a rest 75 feet below the road.
Leonard was pronounced dead on scene.
State Police are investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.