KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) – A 23-year-old man from Rogers was killed while riding a moped in Killingly on Thursday, according to State Police.
Tyler Nelson was traveling westbound on Route 6 near Halls Hill Road around 5 p.m. when he was struck by a Toyota Sienna.
State Police said Nelson was thrown to the ground and landed in the opposite lane of travel.
A Hyundai Elantra traveling eastbound struck Nelson while he was lying in the road.
Nelson was transported to Day Kimball where he was pronounced dead.
Police identified the driver of the 2012 Hyundai Elantra as Matthew Fournier of Brooklyn.
Brian Bartizek of Willimantic was identified as the driver of the 2013 Toyota Sienna.
