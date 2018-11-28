NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A 60-year-old man was struck and killed by a car while crossing the street on Wednesday morning in North Haven, Police said.
According to the North Haven Police Department, the man was killed after exiting a city bus at Quinnipiac Avenue near Cindy Lane around 6:15 a.m.
Emergency crews attempted to revive the victim by performing CPR, but he died at the scene.
The man was on his to work when he was hit, according to Police.
The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with Police.
Fire officials warned drivers to expect delays in the area.
"Please avoid the area as there will be an ongoing investigation throughout [Wednesday] morning," firefighters said.
The identity of the victim will be released after his family is notified.
