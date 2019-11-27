NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A 55-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a transit bus.
It happened just after midnight on Tuesday in the area of Chapel and State streets.
Police said the victim, identified as Giuseppe Dicrosta of New Haven, was a passenger on a CT Transit Bus.
As he exited the bus, police said he “stumbled back into the street where he fell under the bus.”
He’s listed as being in stable but critical condition.
Anyone with information on the incident should contact New Haven police.
