HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a shooting in Hartford Tuesday afternoon.
Police said an 18-year-old male was shot in the leg on Park Street.
The victim was brought to Hartford Hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Due to the investigation, Park Street is closed between Hazel Street and the intersection of Sisson Avenue and New Park Avenue.
Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area while police continue the investigation.
There is no word on a suspect in this incident.
