NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was shot in New Haven on Sunday morning.
New Haven Police and Investigative Services Division responded to a shooting in the area of Judith Terrace just before Quinnipiac Avenue at 2 a.m. on Sunday.
Upon arrival, police found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are investigating to determine a motive and a suspect.
Those with information are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.
