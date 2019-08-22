EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- East Haven Police are looking for a group of suspects after a 14-year-old was shot in the chest during a street robbery on Thursday afternoon.
Thompson Avenue in East Haven remains blocked off following the shooting that happened around 12:15 p.m.
That's when the teen was found on French Street with a gunshot wound to the chest.
During a news conference Thursday afternoon, police said they believe the male teen was shot once.
He's in stable condition at this time.
Authorities are looking for a silver Honda in connection with the shooting. Multiple people were inside the Honda at the time of the incident.
Police also said they believe the victim knows the people inside the car.
Officers from East Haven, North Branford, North Haven, and Branford are assisting in the investigation.
