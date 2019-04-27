WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) – One person is dead following a deadly house fire in Windham, said Susan Herrick, Public Information Officer with the Windham Center Fire Department.
The victim has been identified as 77-year-old Regina Aszklar. Officials say her husband made it out of the home safely.
Officials say the fire broke out around 6:37 a.m. Saturday morning on Scotland Road.
The fire department says the back of the home collapsed.
Officials say 75 firefighters battled the fire. The Willimantic, Baltic, UConn, Columbia, and Scotland fire departments assisted Windham with the fire. Lebanon and Chaplin handled other calls.
The fire has closed Route 14 between Oakwood Drive and the Scotland town line, said the Connecticut Department of Transportation.
State police and the fire marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.