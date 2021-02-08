HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Hamden police have located a car that was stolen that had a 6-month old baby inside.
On Monday around 4:13 p.m., police responded to Dixwell Avenue near Woodin Street for the report of a stolen car with a baby inside.
The driver of the car went inside a local store, leaving the keys to the car inside in ignition.
A person got inside the car and fled southbound on Dixwell Avenue.
Around 5:30 p.m., a Yale University Police Officer found the stolen car near Whalley Avenue.
The infant was found unharmed.
The suspect was taken into custody.
No additional details have been provided at this time.
Charge whoever was the driver who left baby and keys in the car. Can’t fix stupidity.
