MADISON, CT (WFSB) – One person has died, and two others were seriously injured during a head-on crash in Madison on Wednesday night.
Madison police responded to the report of a two-car crash around 6:45 p.m. on Route 79 in the area of Goat Lot Road.
Police said a driver of one of the cars was dead on the scene.
The driver has been identified as Tracy Decosta of Madison.
Two other people were brought to Yale New Haven Hospital with injuries, some determined to be severe to life-threatening.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Madison Police.
