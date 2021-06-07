LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) – State Police are investigating a homicide that took place in Litchfield on Monday evening.
Police said around 5 p.m., troopers from Troop L responded to the area of 46 West Street for the report of a disturbance involving a firearm.
When officers arrived on the scene, one man was located in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. The man died from his injuries.
The shooter was identified, and police said they are cooperating with investigators. A firearm was recovered on the scene, and state police said the shooter was licensed to carry a gun.
The shooting took place near the law office of Cramer and Anderson. State police said the shooting does involve a party associated with that law office, but would not specify the association.
The Western District Major Crimes Detectives are on scene investigating the shooting.
The identities of the victim and the shooter have not been released at this time.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
