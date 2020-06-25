BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Bridgeport police are on the scene of a shooting that killed one person and left three others injured.
Officials said officers responded to the report of an assault with a deadly weapon at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Huntington Road just after 8 p.m.
One person died at the hospital and three others are suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
Mutual aid from surrounding towns have come to support the department.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-8477.
