HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Three people were injured during a shooting in Hartford on Tuesday night.
Police responded to the area of Norwich Street around 6:20 p.m. on a Shot Spotter activation. When officers arrived, three victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds.
Two men in their 20s were brought to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A third victim, identified as a man in his 30s, was brought to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
Police said it is unknown at this time as to what led up to the shooting.
The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and are continuing the investigation.
