PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) – Police said a 13-year-old from Putnam who was reported missing over the weekend has been found.
Alyssa Farris was last seen on Saturday, according to a report from police. She was discovered missing from home on Sunday morning.
On Tuesday afternoon, Putnam police said she was found safe and that the silver alert was cancelled.
