Alyssa Farris

 Putnam Police

PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) – Police have issued a missing persons alert for a 13-year-old from Putnam.

Alyssa Farris was reported missing on Sunday, according to a report from police.

She has blonde hair, brown eyes and stands about 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Putnam police at 860-928-6565.

