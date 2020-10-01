HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Hamden police are investigating an incident where a teen reported she was approached while walking home from school.
The 14-year-old high school student told police she was walking northbound on the east side of Mix Avenue when a car pulled up very close to her.
She told police she felt that the driver of the car was “trying to grab her” and the driver said “something” to her.
The girl quickly fled from the area.
The car is described as a light gray, small, four-door car. The driver is described as a white male, with long hair that had braids, and numerous tattoos on his face.
Police said the driver was last seen driving northbound on Mix Avenue.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 203-230-4030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.