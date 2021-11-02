WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A 14-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot Tuesday afternoon in Waterbury.

Police said they were called to Congress Avenue early Tuesday afternoon for the report of a shooting.

The male teen was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

This comes less than a month after another 14-year-old was shot while inside a home in Waterbury.

This comes less than a month after another 14-year-old was shot while inside a home in Waterbury.

Last week, another 14-year-old, who was from Hamden, died after being shot. He had been brought to a hospital in Waterbury, but it is not believed the shooting happened in the city.

Last week, another 14-year-old, who was from Hamden, died after being shot. He had been brought to a hospital in Waterbury, but it is not believed the shooting happened in the city.

That teen was then brought to Connecticut Children's where he passed away.

It is unclear at this time if any of these shootings are connected.

