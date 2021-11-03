WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A 14-year-old was taken to the hospital on Tuesday with gunshot wounds.

Police said they were called to Congress Avenue early Tuesday afternoon for the report of a shooting.

The male teen was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his left hand and thigh area. He's in stable condition.

An investigation showed that this appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

“This incident is just an example of another juvenile who was familiar to the Waterbury Police Department due to a history of violent criminal activity and out on a release from court custody, further engaging in criminal activity, which endangered himself and the Waterbury community," said Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo.

This comes less than a month after another 14-year-old was shot while inside a home in Waterbury.

Last week, another 14-year-old, who was from Hamden, died after being shot. He had been brought to a hospital in Waterbury, but it is not believed the shooting happened in the city.

That teen was then brought to Connecticut Children's where he passed away.

Anyone with information should contact police at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.