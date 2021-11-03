WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A 14-year-old was taken to the hospital on Tuesday with gunshot wounds.
Police said they were called to Congress Avenue early Tuesday afternoon for the report of a shooting.
The male teen was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his left hand and thigh area. He's in stable condition.
An investigation showed that this appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
“This incident is just an example of another juvenile who was familiar to the Waterbury Police Department due to a history of violent criminal activity and out on a release from court custody, further engaging in criminal activity, which endangered himself and the Waterbury community," said Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo.
This comes less than a month after another 14-year-old was shot while inside a home in Waterbury.
A 14-year-old boy was shot in the back overnight while inside a home in Waterbury.
Last week, another 14-year-old, who was from Hamden, died after being shot. He had been brought to a hospital in Waterbury, but it is not believed the shooting happened in the city.
A 14-year-old boy died after being shot in the head, family members said earlier this week.
That teen was then brought to Connecticut Children's where he passed away.
Anyone with information should contact police at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.
Terrible for the families, but of course they are related. They were gang/teen related, done with unlicensed and illegal guns, that had high capacity magazines (and) probably driving a stollen car. Brought to you from Hartfords long running and in charge Democratic legislature. Thanks you Martin Loony. Thanks you Joe Aresimowitz, and their cronies who pass useless laws, and forbid the Police to endorse the ones that will work. Here's an idea - use monies getting pumped in from Washington and the CT taxpayers to build more prisons and lock them up. Consequences rule the streets of CT, and as of now, there are none.
