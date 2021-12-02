HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police said a 14-year-old was taken to the hospital on Thursday after being shot.
The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Russ Street.
While officers responded to the scene, they learned that the teen had arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound.
His injuries were described as non-life threatening.
The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and took over the investigation.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).
