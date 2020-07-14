HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Hamden police have arrested a teen for causing damage to two soccer fields.
On July 4, police responded to West Woods School on Todd Street for the report of criminal mischief.
Investigation revealed that two soccer fields sustained extensive damage.
Police determined that a car driven by a 16-year-old Hamden resident was “performing donuts” on the field.
It was determined that the estimated damage exceeds $5,000.
The teen was arrested on July 14 and charged the juvenile with criminal mischief.
