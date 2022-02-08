NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating after a 16-year-old male was shot near New Britain High School on Tuesday.
The teen is a student at New Britain High and has non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police say the teen was shot in the area of Mill Street and South Main Street.
The student was walking toward the high school when an early 2000s Nissan Altima pulled alongside the victim.
Police say an exchange occurred and the teen was shot.
At this time, police say there is no threat to the public.
The shooting prompted the high school to go into an automatic lockdown, city officials said.
“All is safe in and around the school right now and the lockdown will be lifted shortly,” said Rachel Zaniewski of Mayor Erin Stewart’s office. “Everyone involved is okay and the police department will remain on scene as the investigation begins.”
