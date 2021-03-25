NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – New Britain police are investigating after a teen was shot in the neck on Thursday evening.
Police said officers were called to the area of Allen Street after a group of males were seen arguing and fighting in a parking lot.
Witnesses told police shots were fired.
Police said a 16-year-old was shot in the neck. A good Samaritan saw the teen bleeding and brought him to a local hospital.
The teen is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.
There is no word on the suspect at this time.
