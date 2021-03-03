HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Hamden police arrested a 17-year-old for stealing and crashing a car.
Police said on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., officers saw a suspicious car in the area of Pine Rock Avenue.
The car has been reported as stolen.
The driver of the stolen car, a 17-year-old, attempted to flee from police. The driver lost control of the car, drove up an embankment, and hit a chain link fence.
The teen was arrested after a foot pursuit and charged with second-degree larceny, interfering with police, reckless driving, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
The teen is scheduled to appear in court on March 19.
