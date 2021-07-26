SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- South Windsor police arrested an 18-year-old accused of sexually assaulting a teen at church earlier this year.
Last Friday, police arrested 18-year-old Alrick Bartley, of East Hartford, who was wanted on two active arrest warrants.
The first was for a sexual assault that reportedly happened back in March at the Truth Baptist Church.
Police said Bartley is accused of having illegal sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl.
The second arrest stems from an incident back in February where police said Bartley is accused of punching the female victim’s 13-year-old brother several times in the stomach.
Both cases combined, Bartley is being charged with illegal sexual contact with a victim under 16, second-degree sex assault, risk of injury to a child, and third-degree assault.
Bartley was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 11.
