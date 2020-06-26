NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police are investigating after a motorcyclist was shot on Friday night.
Around 9 p.m., officers responded to Hallock Avenue between Third and Fourth streets for the report of a shooting.
The 19-year-old male was brought to the hospital with injuries. Police said the teen was shot in the legs while he was on a three-wheel motorcycle.
The victim remains in stable condition at the hospital.
Detectives remain on the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.
