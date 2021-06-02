EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – East Hartford police have made two arrests in connection to a homicide that happened in April.
On April 24 around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to shots fired near a parking lot on Elm Street and Olmstead Street. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 35-year-old William Gonzalez, suffering from two apparent gunshot wounds.
Gonzalez later died from his injuries.
On Wednesday, East Hartford police arrested 35-year-old Angel Martinez and charged him with murder and criminal possession of a pistol or revolver. He is being held on a $1.25 million bond.
Police also arrested 32-year-old Ashley Quintana, who is the sister of Martinez. She is charged with hinder prosecution and is being held on a $50,000 bond.
