BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Bridgeport police arrested two people and confiscated three illegal dirt bikes and one ATV.
The police department, along with Connecticut State Police Auto Theft Taskforce and FBI Safe Streets, conducted a joint operation targeting illegal operation of dirt bikes and quads driving through the city.
Over the last several year, there has been a growing trend that has led to large groups of dirt bike and ATV riders creating a quality of life issue for residents. Groups of riders recklessly operate on the streets and cut off traffic.
Due to this, a city ordinance was created.
On May 17, taskforce operators began tracking illegal riders around 4 p.m. Six dirt bikes were located on Hamilton Street. Five of the riders immediately fled, but one male was stuck and officials were able to detain him.
Alexander Hernandez, 18, was charged with interfering and breach of peace.
While officers were detaining Hernandez, two of the five riders came back to harass police. One of the males, later identified as 18-year-old Kevin Morales, taunted officers on the scene.
Police said Morales is the same man that was recorded on social media standing on a Bridgeport police cruiser.
Two officers approached Morales and he attempted to flee on foot. He was apprehended and charged with interfering, breach of peace, and reckless endangerment. While being processed he lied about his name and age.
Officers then went to Iranistan Avenue and located another dirt bike operator parked on the sidewalk. The owner, Esaul Baliente, was given a fine for the city ordinance.
The officers then went to East Main Street where two males were driving quads down the street and blocking traffic. Officers were able to stop one of the two drivers, but he fled on foot.
The ATV was seized and towed like the other seized vehicles.
